80-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing wife in Toyama Prefecture

Police in Kamiichi town, Toyama Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 79-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Kosaku Oze stabbed his wife Kyoko in the stomach with a kitchen knife sometime between 8 p.m. on July 14 and 7:30 a.m. the next day, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police and firefighters went to the house after receiving a call from a relative living with the couple, and found both of them collapsed at home with abdominal injuries. Kyoko was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police said Oze told them he stabbed himself and that he intended to kill his wife and then himself.

Oze recovered from his wound and was arrested on Friday.

