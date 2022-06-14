80-year-old man arrested over wife’s murder

Police in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 77-year-old wife by strangling her at their home.

According to police, Takaaki Yano cut his wrists with a knife after killing his wife Takao on Sunday afternoon, local media reported. A relative found Takako and Yano collapsed on the floor at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, and called 110.

The couple were rushed to hospital where Takako was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said Yano’s wounds were minor.

Police said Yano hinted at killing his wife but did not give further details.

© Japan Today