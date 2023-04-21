Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

80-year-old man dies after apparently being stabbed by daughter’s friend

AICHI

An 80-year-old man died early Saturday after he was apparently stabbed by a male friend of his daughter who was visiting their home in Chita, Aichi Prefecture, on Friday night.

At around 11 p.m., a woman called 119 and said that her father had been stabbed, Kyodo News reported. An ambulance and police rushed to the scene and found Toshikazu Nishioka bleeding from a stab wound to the neck. He was taken to hospital where he died at around 1 a.m. Saturday, police said.

According to police, a 43-year-old man, who is a friend of the victim’s daughter, had come over for a visit on Friday night. The daughter told police she heard her friend and her father having a heated argument in the living room. She said she saw her friend quickly leave the house. A blood-stained knife from the kitchen was found in the living room.

Police said they have the man’s name and address but his whereabouts are currently unknown.

