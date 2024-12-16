80-year-old man dies after car plunges into sea; 54-year-old woman driver arrested

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she drove a car into the sea, causing an 80-year-old man in the front passenger seat to drown.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the port of Hamamachi, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, Miyuki Harada was driving with Masayuki Mizushima. Nearby security camera footage showed the car suddenly veer off the pier and plunged into the sea.

Harada managed to escape from the car, but Mizushima drowned.

Police said Harada has denied any intent to kill Mizushima. She was quoted as saying “I met him at his previous workplace, and we were in a relationship where we would talk about our problems. But I suddenly panicked while driving and felt that I wanted to die. Once we were in the water, I was so preoccupied with my own safety that I didn't have time to think about Mizushima."

