Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

80-year-old man questioned over death of 72-year-old wife

0 Comments
AICHI

Police in Toyoyama, Aichi Prefecture, are questioning an 80-year-old man over the death of his 72-year-old wife who was strangled with an electric appliance cord.

According to police, at around 4 a.m. Thursday, a man called 110 and said he had killed his wife, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police went to the house and found the woman’s body in a room with a cord wound around her neck. She was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect lived with his wife and their eldest son who was asleep at the time.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Trending In Tokyo: Let The Choco-Mint Mania Begin!

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Best Adult Shops in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Financial Independence For Your Teens With The Gaica Prepaid Card

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

10 Quiet Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥40,000 in Osaka—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Using An Air Conditioner

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon