80-year-old man questioned over death of 72-year-old wife

Police in Toyoyama, Aichi Prefecture, are questioning an 80-year-old man over the death of his 72-year-old wife who was strangled with an electric appliance cord.

According to police, at around 4 a.m. Thursday, a man called 110 and said he had killed his wife, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police went to the house and found the woman’s body in a room with a cord wound around her neck. She was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect lived with his wife and their eldest son who was asleep at the time.

