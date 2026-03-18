80-year-old man with stab wounds found dead in Osaka apartment

An 80-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his apartment in Osaka on Wednesday.

According to police, the manager of the apartment building in Higashiyodogawa Ward called 119 at around 12:15 p.m. and said a man was collapsed on the floor in his apartment, NTV reported.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene found the man lying face up in the living room. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he had stab wounds to his upper body.

Police said the man lived alone in the apartment on the 7th floor, and that the building manager had found him when he came to check on his well-being.

No bloodstained weapon was found in the apartment, and the balcony window was open. There were no signs of a struggle in the room, police said.

© Japan Today