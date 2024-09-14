80-year-old woman, 53-year-old son found dead in bathtub in Niigata in possible murder-suicide

Police in Niigata City, Niigata Prefecture, are investigating the deaths of an 80-year-old woman and her 53-year-old son whose bodies were found in the bathtub of their home on Thursday.

Police suspect the deaths of Keiko Sakai and her eldest son, Hidekazu, who lived with her, may have been a murder-suicide, Sankei Shimbun reported. An autopsy revealed that both died of drowning. Police did not say if there were external signs of injury on either body.

The house was locked and there were no signs of anyone having broken in.

A relative who visited the house called 110 at around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday and said no one had answered the door or the phone. Police went to the house and found the bodies.

According to police, the relative who called 110 had visited the home on Wednesday and met with the mother and son, and said everything seemed normal.

A neighbor told local media, “Whenever we met, the mother would often chat, but I rarely saw her son."

