80-year-old woman found dead in Iwate home

IWATE

Police in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture, are investigating the death of an 80-year-old woman whose decomposing body was found in her home on Monday.

According to police, a friend was concerned at not having heard from Yoshiko Oikawa for several days, Fuji TV reported. The friend contacted police who went to Oikawa’s house just before noon on Monday and found body.

Police said Oikawa, who lived alone, had several stab wounds on her neck and had been dead for some time. The door to her house was not locked, police said.

