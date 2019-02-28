80-year-old woman robbed, murdered; masked trio targeting elderly victims suspected

Three masked individuals are suspected of robbing elderly people at their homes in central Tokyo, investigative sources said Friday, a day after the latest case in which an 80-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and feet bound and adhesive tape over her mouth.

A nursing caregiver found the body of Kuniko Kato, 80, at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in her Koto Ward third-floor apartment, where she lived alone. The apartment had been ransacked and the door was left unlocked.

A security camera at the condo captured three people, believed to be men, wearing black hoodies and white masks entering and leaving the building between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. the same day.

The trio surfaced as suspects in two other robberies that took place in Shibuya Ward after investigators found similarities in the traffic records of the vehicle used by the men caught on camera Thursday and that used in the Shibuya cases, the sources said.

In the Shibuya cases, which occurred in January and February, the victims were also tied up. In addition, Kato and the other elderly victims had earlier received phone calls asking how they kept their money, according to the sources.

On Jan 11, three masked robbers broke into the residence of a 93-year-old man and his 86-year-old wife, tied them up and robbed them of cash worth about 20 million yen and jewelry. Two days before, a man pretending to be their son had called to ask for money, saying he had become sick, according to investigators.

On Feb 1, three men who claimed to be policemen entered the residence of a married couple in their 70s and 80s, tied them up and took about 4 million yen in cash. At least one of the three was wearing a balaclava, according to police.

Police have been alerting the public about suspicious phone calls to obtain personal information, such as assets and family members. Callers often identify themselves as relatives of the targets or poll takers, they said.

According to Tokyo police, the number of suspicious phone calls of this nature surged to 34,658 in 2018 from 25,911 in 2017, many of which were linked to fraud cases. Police have especially urged senior citizens not to disclose their personal information and to try and identify callers through voice-mail message services.

