81-year-old driver arrested after killing two pedestrians on highway in Okinawa

Police in Urasoe, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested an 81-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after her vehicle hit a signboard and then careened onto a sidewalk, and ran into two people, killing them, on Saturday.

Local media reported that the incident took place at around 5:20 p.m. on National Route 58. Police said Haruko Uehara was driving a light car when she hit the signboard for road construction work, and then went onto a temporary sidewalk without guardrails, knocking over a 62-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife.

The couple were tourists from Nepal, police said. They were taken to hospital where they died of their injuries shortly after arrival.

Police said Uehara has denied the charge and quoted her as saying she felt she hit something after the signboard but didn’t know what.

