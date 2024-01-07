81-year-old driver arrested after killing two pedestrians on highway in Okinawa

Police in Urasoe, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested an 81-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after her vehicle hit a signboard and then careened onto a sidewalk, and ran into two people, killing them, on Saturday.
Local media reported that the incident took place at around 5:20 p.m. on National Route 58. Police said Haruko Uehara was driving a light car when she hit the signboard for road construction work, and then went onto a temporary sidewalk without guardrails, knocking over a 62-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife.
The couple were tourists from Nepal, police said. They were taken to hospital where they died of their injuries shortly after arrival.
Police said Uehara has denied the charge and quoted her as saying she felt she hit something after the signboard but didn’t know what.© Japan Today
Too many old people shouldn't be driving around the country.
It's too difficult for young people to get licenses but super easy for elderly to keep them.
Most in 80s & 90s have no business driving .
In many areas in Japan, public transportation can be really poor. So driving is the only option for people who live in those area.
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15070097
First reckless elderly driver that result to death in the beginning of this year.
No mor elderly driving cars!!!..
*more
She hit the two and continued driving, as it is a case of hit and run. She then ran into a barrier set up for construction, and stopped. She was driving a kei car.
Not this time. She lives in an area where there is plenty of public transportation AND the city itself offers a bus service for residents just like her, elderly who shouldnt be driving!
https://www.city.urasoe.lg.jp/article?articleId=609e70933d59ae2434bfd8bd
@Yubaru
That really depend on exact location where she lives and where her routines, even there are buses she might still need walks 30-40 minutes. Elderly they have knee and hips problem if they really walks long enough.
First choice of car for elderly driver, cheapest you can get.