crime

81-year-old driver arrested after plowing into group of children

SHIZUOKA

Police in Kikugawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested an 81-year-old man after the car he was driving hit a group of elementary school children, injuring five of them, on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. as the children were on their way to school, Fuji TV reported. Police said they were walking along a three-meter-wide road with no sidewalk when Genji Ikki hit them from behind with his vehicle and kept going.

Five of the children, aged between 7 and 11, were injured, one of them seriously. They were part of a group of 30 children walking in single file toward a T-junction with no traffic lights.

Police said Ikki, who lives in Iwata, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

