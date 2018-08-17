Newsletter Signup Register / Login
81-year-old man, 52-year-old son found dead in apparent murder-suicide

CHIBA

An 81-year-old man and his 52-year-old son have been found dead in their house in Yotsukaido, Chiba Prefecture, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the two bodies were found by the father’s 50-year-old son and his wife when they returned home at around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. His father was hanging from a rope in the closet of his second-floor room, while his older brother was lying on a futon on the floor of the same room. Police said he had strangulation marks on his neck.

Police believe the father killed his son, who required special care, and then hanged himself. Both men were confirmed dead at the scene.

