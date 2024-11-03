81-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing 92-year-old woman at nursing home

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested an 81-year-old man who lives in a nursing home on suspicion of stabbing to death a 92-year-old woman who also lived at the facility.

According to police, Takao Abe stabbed Etsuko Kawabe multiple times in the upper body with a knife at around 2:35 a.m. Saturday in her room on the second floor of the home, NHK reported. Several knives were found on the floor of the victim’s room.

A male resident who heard Kawabe's screams checked the room and found her lying on her back on the floor, and Abe standing over her. A staff member called 110.

Police said Abe, who has been suffering from dementia told them "I thought I could get out of this place if I killed a weak woman.”

