81-year-old man arrested for killing 76-year-old wife in Fukushima

Police in Fukushima City have arrested an 81-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 76-year-old disabled wife at their home.

Police said Takumi Inoue is accused of hitting his wife Etsuko in the head with a blunt object and then strangling her at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, NTV reported.

Inoue called 110 at 6:20 a.m. and told police what he had done. Etsuko was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead at around 7:20 a.m.

According to neighbors, Etsuko was unable to walk on her own, and Inoue had been caring for her for decades. Recently, Inoue had reportedly told neighbors that he was exhausted from looking after his wife.

© Japan Today