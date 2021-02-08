Newsletter Signup Register / Login
81-year-old man arrested for killing wife

SHIZUOKA

Police in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested an 81-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 73-year-old wife.

According to police, Takamori Iida called 110 at around 7 a.m. on Sunday and said that he had killed his wife at their apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the scene and found the body of his wife Sayoko. She was declared dead at the scene.

Iida told police he killed his wife while she was asleep at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Police did not reveal the cause of death.

Neighbors told local media they were unaware of any trouble between the couple.

