81-year-old man arrested for murder after pushing wife in wheelchair into sea

Police in Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday arrested an 81-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 79-year-old wife, who was in a wheelchair, by using her into the sea.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a pier, Fuji TV reported. Police said Hiroshi Fujiwara has admitted to killing his wife Teruko and quoted him as saying he was worn out from looking after her. His wife has needed to use a wheelchair for the past 40 years, police said.

Police said Fujiwara drove his wife to the pier, then put her in her wheelchair and pushed her along for a few minutes before tipping it off the pier. He then drove to his eldest son’s home and told him what he had done. The son called police.

A fisherman also called 110 after seeing a body floating in the water.

