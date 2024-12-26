 Japan Today
crime

81-year-old man arrested for threatening son with knife

HOKKAIDO

Police in Noboribetsu, Hokkaido, have arrested an 81-year-old man on suspicion of threatening his 55-year-old son with a knife at their home on Wednesday.

The son called 110 at around 1:50 p.m. and said his father was acting violently with a knife, NTV reported.

When police officers arrived after at the scene, the man was not carrying a knife, but was in an agitated state.

According to the police, the two had been fighting, and the man brought a knife out of the kitchen and pointed it at his son, yelling, “Do I have to stab you before you understand?”

