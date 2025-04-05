 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

81-year-old man arrested over wife’s death

0 Comments
TOCHIGI

Police in in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday arrested an 81-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old wife with a knife at their home.

Police said the suspect, Katsuo Matsumura, also tried to kill himself, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, the couple’s 53-year-old son, who lives with them, found his mother Emiko slumped in a chair in the living room on the first floor of their house at around 6 a.m. Friday. His father was also in the room, bleeding from knife wounds to his neck and wrists.

The son called 110. His parents were taken to hospital. His mother was confirmed dead, while his father’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said Katsuo is believed to have stabbed his wife and then himself sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5:50 a.m. Friday.

Police said he has admitted to the charge.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Why April Means New Beginnings in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel