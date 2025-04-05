81-year-old man arrested over wife’s death

Police in in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday arrested an 81-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old wife with a knife at their home.

Police said the suspect, Katsuo Matsumura, also tried to kill himself, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, the couple’s 53-year-old son, who lives with them, found his mother Emiko slumped in a chair in the living room on the first floor of their house at around 6 a.m. Friday. His father was also in the room, bleeding from knife wounds to his neck and wrists.

The son called 110. His parents were taken to hospital. His mother was confirmed dead, while his father’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said Katsuo is believed to have stabbed his wife and then himself sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5:50 a.m. Friday.

Police said he has admitted to the charge.

