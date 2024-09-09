 Japan Today
crime

81-year-old man in Saitama City swindled out of ¥288.11 million

SAITAMA

An 81-year-old man living in Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture, was defrauded of approximately 288.11 million yen in a social media investment scam in which he was offered the opportunity to operate an online store. 

According to police reports, the man was contacted by a woman claiming to be Japanese on a social networking site in early April, NHK reported The woman asked the man if he would be interested in operating an online store and he said yes. 

Afterward, the woman told him she needed money to purchase items for the shop. By the end of July, the scammer had convinced the man to make 55 money transfers through online banking. He only realized he had been scammed when he could no longer contact the woman on the social networking site. 

Moreover, the victim never met the woman once. 

Police are warning the public to be wary of similar fraud cases where scammers make over-the-top statements like, “You will definitely make money if you just invest in this scheme.”

