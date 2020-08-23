81-year-old woman arrested after decaying body of husband found at home

Police in Gifu city on Sunday arrested an 81-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 79-year-old husband after his decaying body was found at their home.

According to police, a local welfare center official visited the house at around 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon to check up on the couple, Fuji TV reported. He met Ichie Shiotani but she told him her husband Kunio could not see him. The official later contacted police who went to the house and found Kunio's remains.

Police said the corpse was in a tatami mat room. They said there were no external signs of injury on the body.

Police said Ichie told them her husband died of natural causes.

