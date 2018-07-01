81-year-old woman arrested after driving car through convenience store entrance

An 81-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she drove her car through the entrance of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture.
The woman has been charged with reckless driving resulting in injury, Sankei Shimbun reported. A 57-year-old part-time employee in the store was injured. Three customers were in the store at the time but none of them were hurt.
The incident occurred at around 9:25 a.m. Police said the woman was about to leave the car park when she hit a parked car and then careened through the store entrance. She was quoted by police as saying she mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake© Japan Today
7 Comments
Michael Jackson
And the beat goes on...
Tokyo-Engr
This story reminds me of a story my dad used to tell me. He was teaching my grandpa how to drive (my mom's father). My grandpa lived rough and learned to drive later (maybe in his mid 40's). I guess grandpa mistook the accelerator for the brake and drove through the frozen foods section of the local market. No one was hurt but was quite a scene. Things were different back then...store owner asked if my dad had insurance, he said yep, everyone got a good laugh and free ice cream for the rest of the day. No one was arrested. From what my dad said even the cops that showed up to write the report had some of that ice cream. Been nearly a year since my dad passed. I miss him.
I hope the guy in this incident was not hurt too bad.
oldman_13
Another elderly driver causing accidents.
Enough with political correctness, at a certain age, drivers need to be given incredibly strict testing including physicals, before being given licenses, with bi-annual checkups. After a certain age driving should be banned.
Michael Jackson
I'm all for periodic retesting of elderly drivers but in the end you could be perfectly healthy and still make a mistake like this
Vince Black
Easy solution: no one over the age of 70 should be allowed behind the wheel.
gogogo
If you cannot tell the difference between the accelerator and the brake why are you driving?
gogogo
@Michael Jackson: They already do this, I believe every 6 months. But all it takes is a forgetful Betty to kill someone :(