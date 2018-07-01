81-year-old woman arrested after driving car through convenience store entrance

An 81-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she drove her car through the entrance of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture.

The woman has been charged with reckless driving resulting in injury, Sankei Shimbun reported. A 57-year-old part-time employee in the store was injured. Three customers were in the store at the time but none of them were hurt.

The incident occurred at around 9:25 a.m. Police said the woman was about to leave the car park when she hit a parked car and then careened through the store entrance. She was quoted by police as saying she mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake

