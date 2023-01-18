81-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder of daughter

Police in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, on Thursday arrested an 81-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly tried to stab her daughter at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m., Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said the victim, who is in her 50s, was sleeping at the time when her mother, Chie Sato, came into room and pressed a knife with an 18-cm-long blade against her neck.

The daughter woke up and restrained her mother. In the struggle, the daughter received a slight cut to her neck. She then contacted a relative who called police.

Police said Sato has admitted to attempting to kill her daughter and quoted her as saying they hadn’t been getting along recently.

Police said Sato was not ill nor disabled and did not require a caregiver. They are questioning both Sato and her daughter about the source of the trouble between them.

