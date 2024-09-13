 Japan Today
81-year-old woman arrested for killing 85-year-old husband at nursing home

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested an 81-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 85-year-old husband by strangling him with a power cord at the nursing home where they both lived.

Police said Takako Yamada told them she was tired of caring for her husband who suffered from a chronic illness, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, Yamada strangled her husband Katsutoshi between 12 noon and 1 p.m. on Friday in their room at the nursing home in Nishinari Ward. She then tried to commit suicide by wrapping the cord around her own neck, but pressed the call button and a staff member of the facility came to their room.

Katsutoshi was unconscious and taken to hospital where he was later confirmed dead. Police said Yamada did not suffer any injury in her failed suicide bid.

She was quoted by police as saying, "When I thought about my husband's future, I got worried, so I thought I would kill him to put him at ease."

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

