81-year-old woman found dead at home; son apparently jumps to his death

An 81-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Ome City, Tokyo, on Friday. A 52-year-old man believed to be her son was also found dead, after apparently having jumped from a bridge.

Police said a man called 110 at around 5 p.m. Friday and said that his mother-in-law, Yumiko Konishi, appeared to be dead, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Konishi was declared dead at the scene. There were no external signs of injury on the body and police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

According to police, about two hours prior to the call, the body of a man believed to be Konishi's biological son, who lived with her, was found under a bridge three kilometers from the apartment building. Police believe he jumped to his death.

