81-year-old woman hit, killed by car; driver arrested for negligence

Police in Uchinada, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after her car hit and killed an 81-year-old woman.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, NHK reported. Police said Ikuko Kasamatsu was hit by a passenger car while walking across the road. She suffered severe head injuries and was taken to hospital where she died about an hour later.

Police arrested the driver of the car, Aki Shido, who lives in Kanazawa City, at the scene.

The accident occurred on a straight road with two lanes in each direction and good visibility. There are no traffic lights at the crosswalk.

