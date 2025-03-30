 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

81-year-old woman hit, killed by car; driver arrested for negligence

0 Comments
ISHIKAWA

Police in Uchinada, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after her car hit and killed an 81-year-old woman.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, NHK reported. Police said Ikuko Kasamatsu was hit by a passenger car while walking across the road. She suffered severe head injuries and was taken to hospital where she died about an hour later.

Police arrested the driver of the car, Aki Shido, who lives in Kanazawa City, at the scene.

The accident occurred on a straight road with two lanes in each direction and good visibility. There are no traffic lights at the crosswalk.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hay Fever in Japan: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Golden Route: The Best Itinerary for First-Time Travelers to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Using the Post Office in Japan: Useful Phrases

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use a Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuyama Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Bento: Savvy’s Guide To Japan’s Packed Lunch Box

Savvy Tokyo

Gojo River

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2025: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk Dirty in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sanda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel