81-year-old woman murdered at home in Aomori Pref

Police in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, said Monday that an 81-year-old woman who was found collapsed inside her home on Saturday was murdered.

According to police, an acquaintance of Shigeko Ohinata, who lived alone in the Ichikawa-machi district, was found by a friend at around 4 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. She was lying inside by the entrance to the front door which was not locked.

Police said an autopsy revealed Ohinata was choked to death and that she had been dead for several days. Investigators said there were no signs of a struggle.

