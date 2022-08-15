Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

82-year-old man arrested after beating wife several times

HOKKAIDO

Police in Rumoi, Hokkaido, have arrested an 82-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he beat his wife about the head several times at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. Saturday. Local media reported that woman, who is in her 70s, called police and said her husband had started beating her with his fists her while she was in the kitchen doing the dishes.

Police rushed to the house and arrested the man on the spot. His wife did not suffer any serious injuries.

The woman was quoted by police as saying her husband started yelling at her after dinner, saying things were always going missing from the house or being thrown out and that it was all her fault.

Police said the husband told them he was fed up with wife’s attitude.

