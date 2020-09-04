82-year-old man arrested after stomping on 10-year-old boy in Chiba park

Police in Chiba have arrested an 82-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he stomped on a 10-year-old boy in a park.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Sept 2 in the park in Wakaba Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect Keisuke Sugai has admitted to the charge. He told police the boy and his friends were playing cards in the park and when they didn’t clean up after they finished, he reprimanded the boy. He said he got mad when they boy ignored him.

Police said Sugai grabbed the boy by the hair, shoved him to the ground and stomped on his stomach. The boy also suffered a neck injury, police said.

