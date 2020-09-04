82-year-old man arrested after stomping on 10-year-old boy in Chiba park

Police in Chiba have arrested an 82-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he stomped on a 10-year-old boy in a park.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Sept 2 in the park in Wakaba Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect Keisuke Sugai has admitted to the charge. He told police the boy and his friends were playing cards in the park and when they didn’t clean up after they finished, he reprimanded the boy. He said he got mad when they boy ignored him.
Police said Sugai grabbed the boy by the hair, shoved him to the ground and stomped on his stomach. The boy also suffered a neck injury, police said.© Japan Today
Fighto!
This violent old child abuser was lucky one of the dads didnt come down to the park and punch him to the ground. Straight to jail for you, old thug.
sensei258
Several years ago outside the mall near Ebina Station, I witnessed an unprovoked attack by an old man (who had a canned highball) upon a male HS student who was engrossed in his phone. Ojisan threw his drink down and just started in on the kid, no warning, no provocation, and no words even. But the old man was getting the worst of it. The kid was holding him off with his hands but delivering a succession of many hard kicks to the side of the Man's legs. I'm sure he was black and blue later. But the old man didn't want to stop, until a group of high-school boys arrived and politely advised him that he should leave before the police came.
smithinjapan
This old man should get a choice: a very severe beating by the parents of the children, both of whom get to pull his hair, shove him to the ground, and stop on him. Or prison, where hopefully he will be ignored, and if he gets angry has his hair pulled, is pushed to the ground, and stomped on. People like this old man, who are already reliant on young people for his survival, and because of whom there will be no pension for THEM as said young people get older, need to realize THEY are the reason more people don't want to have children and support the nation.
Lock him up... after he pays restitution.
Bungle
The old boy was just trying to teach the kid some manners.
Northernlife
If anyone laid a hand on my kids they want to hope the police get there quick otherwise I would probably be seeing some time behind bars.