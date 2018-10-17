Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

82-year-old man arrested for beating 80-year-old wife to death

0 Comments
KUSHIRO

An 82-year-old man has been arrested in Kushiro City, Hokkaido, on suspicion of killing his 80-year-old wife, police said Wednesday.

The suspect, Tadashi Morishita, is accused of beating his wife Chiyo in the face multiple times at their home on Monday, Fuji TV reported. Police said Morishita beat his wife from morning to night.

The couple’s 49-year-old son returned home at around 10:30 p.m. and called 119. Chiyo, who suffered severe injuries from the beating, was taken to a hospital where she died shortly after arrival. Police said she had bruises on her face and the upper half of her body.

The son told police everything seemed normal between his parents when he left for work at around 9 a.m. that morning.

Morishita was quoted by police as saying, “While I did hit my wife in the face, I had no intention of killing her.”

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Careers

Bringing Purpose To Trailing Spouses With Coach Jodi Harris

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Kyushu Rainbow Pride

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Cities

Nerima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Japanese Boyfriend Wants A Break — What Should I Do?”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Learn

Here Be Monsters: An Omnibus of Demonic ‘Oni’ Usage in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog