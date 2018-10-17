82-year-old man arrested for beating 80-year-old wife to death

An 82-year-old man has been arrested in Kushiro City, Hokkaido, on suspicion of killing his 80-year-old wife, police said Wednesday.

The suspect, Tadashi Morishita, is accused of beating his wife Chiyo in the face multiple times at their home on Monday, Fuji TV reported. Police said Morishita beat his wife from morning to night.

The couple’s 49-year-old son returned home at around 10:30 p.m. and called 119. Chiyo, who suffered severe injuries from the beating, was taken to a hospital where she died shortly after arrival. Police said she had bruises on her face and the upper half of her body.

The son told police everything seemed normal between his parents when he left for work at around 9 a.m. that morning.

Morishita was quoted by police as saying, “While I did hit my wife in the face, I had no intention of killing her.”

