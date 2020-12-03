82-year-old man arrested for killing bedridden wife at home

Police in Tokyo have arrested an 82-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 79-year-old bedridden wife at their home in Shinagawa Ward.

Tetsuya Kobayashi is accused of strangling his wife, Miho, while she was asleep on Wednesday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kobayashi called 110 at around 7:55 a.m. said he had killed his wife. When police arrived, they found Miho lying unconscious in her bed. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Kobayashi was quoted by police as saying he was tired of being his wife’s caregiver and used his hands and a belt to strangle her.

