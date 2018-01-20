82-year-old man arrested for leaving body of dead wife in house for 6 months

Police in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Saturday arrested an 82-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning a body after the remains of his wife were found in his home.

According to police, Kenji Yamaguchi told them his wife died sometime last July and he didn’t know what to do, so he left the body in one of the rooms of his house, local media reported.

The woman's remains were found on Friday when two of Yamaguchi’s relatives visited him at home.

Yamaguchi and his wife lived by themselves. Police said an autopsy will be conducted to try and determine how the woman died.

