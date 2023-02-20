82-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting woman after spiking her soup

Police in Tokyo have arrested an 82-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assaulting a woman in her 30s after he put sleeping pills in soup that he gave to her.

Police said the incident occurred on the night of Nov 22, 2022, at the home of the suspect, Noritaka Akita, in Edogawa Ward, Kyodo News reported.

According to the warrant, Akita mixed sleeping pills in a bowl of miso soup, which he then offered to the woman. After the woman passed out, Akita is accused of sexually assaulting her.

Police said they have learned that Akita was often consulted by the victim about her problems and that she had come over to have dinner with him on the night of the incident. Her mother was a long-time friend of Akita and the victim had known him for about 20 years.

After drinking the soup, the woman recalled suddenly feeling sleepy. When she woke up, she felt a sense of physical discomfort and left Akita’s house.

One of the woman’s friends persuaded her to contact police after she sought help on social media sites.

Police said Akita has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I mistakenly gave her something I was going to drink. Although I did undress her, I didn’t commit any obscene acts.”

