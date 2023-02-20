Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

82-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting woman after spiking her soup

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested an 82-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assaulting a woman in her 30s after he put sleeping pills in soup that he gave to her.

Police said the incident occurred on the night of Nov 22, 2022, at the home of the suspect, Noritaka Akita, in Edogawa Ward, Kyodo News reported.

According to the warrant, Akita mixed sleeping pills in a bowl of miso soup, which he then offered to the woman. After the woman passed out, Akita is accused of sexually assaulting her.

Police said they have learned that Akita was often consulted by the victim about her problems and that she had come over to have dinner with him on the night of the incident. Her mother was a long-time friend of Akita and the victim had known him for about 20 years.

After drinking the soup, the woman recalled suddenly feeling sleepy. When she woke up, she felt a sense of physical discomfort and left Akita’s house.

One of the woman’s friends persuaded her to contact police after she sought help on social media sites.

Police said Akita has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I mistakenly gave her something I was going to drink. Although I did undress her, I didn’t commit any obscene acts.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

82 years old still wanting sex! He can buy a sex doll!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

“I mistakenly gave her something I was going to drink. Although I did undress her, I didn’t commit any obscene acts.

Even if he had given her the drink mistakenly, why would he undress her? He could have left her to sleep it off fully clothed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog