82-year-old man dies after being hit by car that crashed into convenience store

A police officer stands outside a convenience store which was damaged when a man drove his car into it after fatally hitting a pedestrian on Saturday in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture.

An 82-year-old man walking in front of a convenience store died after he was hit by a car that crashed into the store in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture on Saturday. The 26-year-old driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the car jumped the curb and hit Seiichi Sakamoto and then plowed into the convenience store.

Sakamoto was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one in the store was injured.

Police said that prior to the incident, the driver hit several vehicles in the parking lot of his apartment building about 800 meters away before heading out onto the street in the direction of the convenience store.

Police said the driver, whose name hasn’t been released, has no valid driver’s license and that he has a disability but did not give further details. The car belonged to his family who told police he had never driven the car before.

Police said Sunday the man is being questioned further to determine if he can be held criminally liable.

