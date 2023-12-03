82-year-old man fatally stabbed at apartment in Kyoto

An 82-year-old man died from stab wounds after being found collapsed at the apartment building where he lived in Kyoto on Sunday night.

According to police, another resident of the building in Higashiyama Ward called 119 at around 8:50 p.m. and said a man was lying on a staircase landing between the second and third floors, bleeding from several wounds to his back, Kyodo News reported. The man, Kojiro Okada, was taken to hospital where he died 45 minutes later due to loss of blood, police said.

Police said the stairs are accessible from outside the building and believed the victim was attacked just before he was about to enter his apartment.

