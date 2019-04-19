Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

82-year-old man found beaten to death at home

NAGANO

An 82-year-old man was found beaten to death at his home in Iida, Nagano Prefecture, police said Friday.

According to police, the body of Masatoshi Kobayashi, who lived alone, was found at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said he had been beaten about the head several times, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Kobayashi's body was found after a neighbor contacted police to say he hadn’t seen Kobayashi for a few days and was concerned about him.

Police said an autopsy showed that Kobayashi had been dead for several days.

