crime

82-year-old man found dead at home; wife says she killed him

WAKAYAMA

An 82-year-old man was found dead at his home in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, police said, adding that his wife, who is in her 70s, is suspected of killing him.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 9:40 a.m. Friday, saying that the woman who lives nextdoor came to his house and said she had killed her husband, Kyodo News reported. He also said the woman was wounded.

Police rushed to the woman’s house and found the body of Isamu Kumagaya. There were no external signs of injury on the body. He was taken to hospital where doctors said he had been strangled to death, police said.

Kumagaya's wife was also taken to hospital to be treated for an injury. Police did not say what kind of injury, nor whether it was self-inflicted. They said they will wait until the woman recovers before questioning her.

