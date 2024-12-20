82-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Saitama Prefecture

An 82-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a truck that kept going in Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday.
According to police, a man called 110 at around 11:30 a.m. to report an accident involving a truck and a man on a bicycle on a prefectural road, TV Asahi reported.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the man lying unconscious on the crosswalk. His bicycle was nearby. The man was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.
The witness who called 110 told police he saw a truck drive away from the scene.
Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the truck.© Japan Today
