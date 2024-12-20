 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

82-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Saitama Prefecture

0 Comments
SAITAMA

An 82-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a truck that kept going in Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 11:30 a.m. to report an accident involving a truck and a man on a bicycle on a prefectural road, TV Asahi reported.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man lying unconscious on the crosswalk. His bicycle was nearby. The man was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The witness who called 110 told police he saw a truck drive away from the scene.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the truck.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo