Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

82-year-old man killed in suspected robbery and murder in Tochigi

0 Comments
TOCHIGI

An 82-year-old man was found dead in his home in Tochigi City on Thursday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. on Thursday, police received an alert from a man telling them he and his father were assaulted by someone at their house and that his father was dead. When police arrived at the scene, they found Tokuji Oaku, 82, dead in his bedroom, bearing multiple bruises on his body. The house had been completely ransacked, police said.

Oaku’s 59-year-old son told police that the two, who had been living together, were attacked by someone unknown who had entered the house. Police believe the incident took place sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The son had been temporarily knocked out after the assault and contacted police immediately after he regained consciousness, Sankei Shimbun reported.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic