82-year-old man killed in suspected robbery and murder in Tochigi

An 82-year-old man was found dead in his home in Tochigi City on Thursday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. on Thursday, police received an alert from a man telling them he and his father were assaulted by someone at their house and that his father was dead. When police arrived at the scene, they found Tokuji Oaku, 82, dead in his bedroom, bearing multiple bruises on his body. The house had been completely ransacked, police said.

Oaku’s 59-year-old son told police that the two, who had been living together, were attacked by someone unknown who had entered the house. Police believe the incident took place sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The son had been temporarily knocked out after the assault and contacted police immediately after he regained consciousness, Sankei Shimbun reported.

