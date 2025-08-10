82-year-old man loses ¥275 million after being offered false investment offer on social media

An 82-year-old man in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, was defrauded of approximately 275 million yen after being taken in by someone he met on social media with a false investment offer.

According to police, the man received a series of invitations to join two investment groups on his Line account in May, NHK reported.

After accepting the invitations, individuals claiming to be investment assistants for each group sent him false information, such as "You've won a lottery to buy profitable stocks. Please deposit the funds. The odds of winning are very high.”

By July 24, he had transferred 275 million yen in funds 36 times to a total of 23 online accounts.

The man was also shown graphs showing his profits, but when he tried to withdraw money, he was told a fee would be required. This made him suspicious, and he consulted his son and realized he had been scammed.

The man reportedly told police, "I knew about investment scams and how they work, but I didn't think I would be fooled."

