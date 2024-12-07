82-year-old man suspected of killing son, then trying to kill himself

A 50-year-old unemployed man was found dead and his father unconscious at their home in Yasu City, Shiga Prefecture, on Saturday.

Police believe the father, Katsuji Tokunaga, may have killed his son, Tsuyoshi, and then tried commit suicide, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, Tokunaga’s 74-year-old wife found her husband and son at around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday and called 119.

Tsuyoshi was lying on his back on his bed and his father was collapsed in a reclining chair in the living room. Tsuyoshi died two hours later at a hospital, while his father remains unconscious.

Police said both men had strangulations marks on their neck.

There were no signs that anyone had broken into the house.

Police plan to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of Tsuyoshi's death and will wait until his father recovers before questioning him.

