82-year-old woman arrested for hitting crying 3-year-old girl at shopping center

Police in Nara City on Saturday arrested an 82-year-old woman after she hit a 3-year-old girl at a shopping center because she was crying.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m. at the entrance to the mall, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl was at the shopping center with her mother. The girl started crying, and while her mother was trying to calm her down, the suspect came from behind them and hit the child’s head once. She told the mother her daughter was making too much noise and that she should quieten her down.

Police said the child was not injured.

The woman went into a store to do some shopping. The girl’s mother asked a store employee to call the police and when the woman left the shopping center, she was later detained by police.

Police said the woman told them she did not know the mother or her child.

