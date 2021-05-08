82-year-old woman arrested for hitting crying 3-year-old girl at shopping center

Police in Nara City on Saturday arrested an 82-year-old woman after she hit a 3-year-old girl at a shopping center because she was crying.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m. at the entrance to the mall, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl was at the shopping center with her mother. The girl started crying, and while her mother was trying to calm her down, the suspect came from behind them and hit the child’s head once. She told the mother her daughter was making too much noise and that she should quieten her down.
Police said the child was not injured.
The woman went into a store to do some shopping. The girl’s mother asked a store employee to call the police and when the woman left the shopping center, she was later detained by police.
Police said the woman told them she did not know the mother or her child.© Japan Today
Reckless
That is weird. I think arresting the old lady is pretty severe.
marcelito
Good on the mother for not taking this crap from the old bag.
I think arresting the old lady is pretty severe.
She would have been taken in for questioning, nothing severe about that.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
she should be charged with assault and the parents should sue for her everything she has.
TokyoJoe
Are you from the US by any chance?
bakakuma
Japanese Seniors that aged in Bubble Era are giant babies that are ill mannered. They have sense of entitlement and superiority over others. Unfortunately unlike the North America, Japan doesnt really have mechanism to correct bad behavior. Everything is just supposed to work. Attarimai... But no in Japan it is very hard to sue which can also be bad thing. balance is needed. Not too much and Not too little.
bob
Are you childless by any chance?