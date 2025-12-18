82-year-old woman arrested for shoplifting says paying for items is ‘waste of money’

Police in Sapporo have arrested an 82-year-old woman on suspicion of shoplifting five cans of chuhai, mandarin oranges and sashimi from a supermarket.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the supermarket in Toyohira Ward, NTV reported.

According to police, the woman took the cans of chuhai from the shelf, put them in an eco-bag she was carrying, and left the store without paying at the register. A plainclothes security officer who witnessed the incident called out to the woman outside the store and detained her on the spot.

In addition to the chuhai, the bag also contained mandarin oranges and sashimi taken from the store.

According to police, the woman had enough cash on her to purchase the items.

The woman was quoted by police as saying she thought it was waste of money to buy them.

© Japan Today