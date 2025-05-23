 Japan Today
82-year-old woman arrested for strangling husband to death

TOKYO

Police in Kunitachi, Tokyo, have arrested an 82-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 82-year-old husband by strangling him at their home.

According to police, Emiko Kurokawa is accused of strangling her husband Kazuo with a necktie at around 10:25 a.m. on Friday, TV Asahi reported.

Kurokawa called 110 and told police what she had done. When police arrived, they found Kazuo lying face up in a Japanese-style room with a necktie wrapped around his neck. He was confirmed dead at the scene. 

There was also a bruise on the victim’s head, which Kurokawa said was the result of her hitting him with a stick.

The couple lived with their son, who is in his 40s. He told police he was in another room at the time and was unaware that his mother had strangled his father,

Police said they have learned that Kurokawa and her husband had frequent arguments.

"Japanese style room "....all the important details listed .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She was probably verbally abused and treated like a servant, property for decades. I that case I would understand why she did it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

