82-year-old woman arrested over death of ailing older sister

Police in Tokyo have arrested an 82-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her bedridden 84-year-old sister.

According to police, Kinue Tamasa has admitted to killing her sister Toshie at their apartment in Kita Ward at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was quoted by police as saying she was worn out from looking after her ailing sister and that they were struggling financially on their two pensions.

Police said Tamasa pressed wet tissues over her sister’s nose and mouth, as she slept. After Toshie lost consciousness, Kinue called 110. The victim was taken to hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

