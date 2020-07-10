Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

82-year-old woman dies after being stabbed as she gets off bus

3 Comments
TOKYO

An 82-year-old woman died after she was stabbed by a woman in her 40s as they both got off a bus in Ome, Tokyo, on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. The victim, Itsuko Kubo, was stepping off the bus when a woman passenger behind her suddenly stabbed her several times in the neck and back.

A witness called 110. Kubo was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman who stabbed her has been rambling incoherently since her arrest, and that she claimed to be schizophrenic. They are checking to see if she has any such medical history.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Wow!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Holy smoke! Another nutter carrying a knife around. Perhaps Japan is not the safe haven it tours itself as. Yeah, you are not likely to be mugged on the street it gets caught up in a bar fight, but there seems to be no shortage of loons running around with the “I just wanted to kill someone!” delusion spinning in their head.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What a sad way for her to die by an unknown attacker.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo