82-year-old woman dies after being stabbed as she gets off bus

An 82-year-old woman died after she was stabbed by a woman in her 40s as they both got off a bus in Ome, Tokyo, on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. The victim, Itsuko Kubo, was stepping off the bus when a woman passenger behind her suddenly stabbed her several times in the neck and back.

A witness called 110. Kubo was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman who stabbed her has been rambling incoherently since her arrest, and that she claimed to be schizophrenic. They are checking to see if she has any such medical history.

