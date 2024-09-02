 Japan Today
83-year-old man, 5-year-old great-grandson found dead at home in Kagawa

1 Comment
KAGAWA

Police in Miki, Kagawa Kagawa Prefecture, are investigating the deaths of an 85-year-old man and his 5-year-old grandson whose bodies were found at their home on Sunday.

Police said a woman called 110 at around 10:05 a.m., saying that her father and her grandson were unconscious, Sankei Shimbun reported. The two were taken to hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Police said there were signs of external injury on either body.

The great-grandfather's wife was bleeding from the face and was taken to the hospital. Police said they will question her as soon as she recovers.

Police said five people from four generations lived in the home, including the woman who called and the two who died. The home has three stories. The man was found dead on the third floor, and the boy on the second floor.

The grandfather, his wife and their great grandson were the only ones home at the time. The other members of the household had gone out earlier in the morning.

"Police said there were signs of external injury on either body."

Mods: Is the article saying there were no signs of external injury on either body, or there were signs of external injuries on both bodies?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

