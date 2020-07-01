83-year-old man arrested for beating wife to death

Police in Semboku, Akita Prefecture, have arrested an 83-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old wife.
According to police, Takeharu Muto got into an argument with his wife Namiko at their home at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the verbal dispute turned physical, with Muto punching his wife in the face multiple times.
Muto called 119 at around 8:30 a.m. and claimed that his wife was feeling sick. When paramedics arrived, they found Namiko’s face was swollen, and she was unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries later in the day. The hospital notified police.
Muto was arrested at his home late Tuesday.© Japan Today
Bjorn Tomention
Sad for their marrage and her life to end that way after I guess so many years together.
Reckless
6 am is too early for an argument.
DOEL HARRY
Sometimes you just have to Walk away from an argument - Regroup then try to talk it out in a calm manner. R.I.P
WilliB
Again? What is this with the geriatric crime wave this year?
Fighto!
Rest in Peace to the poor woman.
Now this old thug is going to die in prison, where he deserves to be. Wouldnt shock me if he had been bashing her up for decades.
Kumagaijin
Maybe he was starting to lose it, and so he just lost it. 6:30 am though. I wonder if he was just arriving at home.
Mocheake
Probably been married for 50 years and had kids. Maybe even grandkids. In spite of his age, he should do some time. Can't just take someone's life like that and get away with it because you're an old coot. You're a murderous old coot.
kokoro7
Punched her in the face (unfortunately leading to her death)? He didn't love her. Axxhxxx. Hope he does jail time for the rest of his days. RIP, dear lady.