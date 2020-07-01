83-year-old man arrested for beating wife to death

Police in Semboku, Akita Prefecture, have arrested an 83-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old wife.

According to police, Takeharu Muto got into an argument with his wife Namiko at their home at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the verbal dispute turned physical, with Muto punching his wife in the face multiple times.

Muto called 119 at around 8:30 a.m. and claimed that his wife was feeling sick. When paramedics arrived, they found Namiko’s face was swollen, and she was unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries later in the day. The hospital notified police.

Muto was arrested at his home late Tuesday.

