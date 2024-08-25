 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

83-year-old man arrested for exposing himself to teenage girl on bus in Sapporo

1 Comment
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested an 83-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a teenage girl and public indecency after he exposed his genitals and allegedly pressed them against her on a bus

Police said the incident occurred at around 6:25 p.m. Saturday while the bus was traveling in Chuo Ward, NTV reported.

According to police, the man was seated beside the girl who is in her late teens. He undid his pants, exposed his genitals and pressed them against the girl who cried out.

Another passenger on the bus heard the girl and saw the man with his pants undone and called 110, reporting that there was a man molesting a girl on the bus.

Police said the man has partially denied the allegation. He was quoted as saying, "I exposed my lower body, but I didn't press my body against her.”

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Police said the man has partially denied the allegation. He was quoted as saying, "I exposed my lower body, but I didn't press my body against her.”

Police officer: “Well, in that case, sorry to have bothered you. Have a nice day and keep the YKK fastened!

No matter his age, he needs a little time in a cell to rethink his priorities.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Families

Savvy Tokyo

Yohtaka Andon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

10 Ways Kinosaki Onsen Makes The Best Girl’s Trip

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Zento Eisa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Win a 2-Night VIP Stay at The Hilton Niseko Village in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Sexism and Culture: Japan’s Obsession With Kawaii

Savvy Tokyo

Omagari Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What is the Worst Train Station in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Airvisa: Simplifying Online Visa Renewals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

etSETOra Vintage Train

GaijinPot Travel