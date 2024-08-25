83-year-old man arrested for exposing himself to teenage girl on bus in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested an 83-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a teenage girl and public indecency after he exposed his genitals and allegedly pressed them against her on a bus

Police said the incident occurred at around 6:25 p.m. Saturday while the bus was traveling in Chuo Ward, NTV reported.

According to police, the man was seated beside the girl who is in her late teens. He undid his pants, exposed his genitals and pressed them against the girl who cried out.

Another passenger on the bus heard the girl and saw the man with his pants undone and called 110, reporting that there was a man molesting a girl on the bus.

Police said the man has partially denied the allegation. He was quoted as saying, "I exposed my lower body, but I didn't press my body against her.”

