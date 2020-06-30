Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

83-year-old man arrested for for beating wife to death

AKITA

Police in Semboku, Akita Prefecture, have arrested an 83-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old wife.

According to police, Takeharu Muto got into an argument with his wife Namiko at their home at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the verbal dispute turned physical, with Muto punching his wife in the face multiple times.

Muto called 119 at around 8:30 a.m. and claimed that his wife was feeling sick. When paramedics arrived, they found Namiko’s face was swollen, and she was unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries later in the day. The hospital notified police.

 Muto was arrested at his home late Tuesday.

Sad for their marrage and her life to end that way after I guess so many years together.

