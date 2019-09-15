83-year-old man arrested for killing wife with hammer

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested an 83-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 85-year-old wife by repeatedly hitting her on the head with a hammer.

According to police, Teruo Kimura has admitted to killing his wife Fumiko as she slept at around 3 a.m. Saturday at their house in Shinagawa Ward, Fuji TV reported.

Kimura called 110 at 3:30 a.m. and said he had killed his wife and that he had tried to commit suicide but couldn't.

When police arrived, they found the victim already dead. In addition to her head wounds, she had a stab wound to the neck. Kimura had a stab wound to his stomach and had a blood-stained knife with him.

Police said the couple lived with their son who told them he was asleep on the second floor at the time and heard nothing.

Kimura was quoted by police as saying he and his wife and quarreled the night before.

© Japan Today